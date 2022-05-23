      Weather Alert

POLICE: Burglary Ends In Shooting Near Seattle-Area School

May 23, 2022 @ 10:35am
Courtesy: MGN

SKYWAY, Wash. (AP) – Deputies have launched an investigation after a burglary attempt ended with a fatal shooting in south King County.

Police received a call shortly after 3 a.m. Monday from a homeowner saying an intruder broke into their house in Skyway.

The homeowner interrupted the burglar.

One person was dead with a gunshot wound, but deputies were not immediately sure of the identity of the victim at the home.

It’s located between 80th Ave South between South 124th Street and South 125th Street.

The home borders Dimmitt Middle School.

