Police Asking For Help To Find Out What Happened To Dead Geese

Apr 27, 2020 @ 2:49pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are seeking information from the public about 17 Canada geese found sickened or dead in a wildlife refuge.

The Statesman Journal reports that Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to the Baskett Slough Wildlife Refuge and found the flock Friday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the sudden high mortality rate to call Oregon State Police and leave information for Trooper Boeholt.

