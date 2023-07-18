Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Assault Suspect

Portland, Ore. — The incident occurred on July 3, 2023, at approximately 11:01 p.m. The victim and his family had stopped at a 7/11 store near the intersection of Southeast 148 Avenue and Southeast Stark Street after a late dinner. The victim noticed what he believed to be open air fentanyl usage in front of his children and engaged in a conversation with the individual, which led to a verbal altercation. Suddenly, and without warning, the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the pavement. The impact resulted in a broken nose, broken cheekbone, and two brain bleeds, leading to a coma that lasted for a week.

The assault suspect is described as a white male, aged between 22 and 29 years old, standing approximately 6’3″ tall. He has a slim build and weighs around 160 lbs. The suspect’s left hand and arm have visible tattoos extending to his elbow. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue-plaid shirt, beige pants, a camo baseball cap, and black shoes. Following the assault, the suspect left the scene while pulling a canvas wagon, as seen in the attached photographs.

Detective Matt Brown is leading the investigation and can be contacted at [email protected], referencing case #23-175137. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to [email protected]. The police urge anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to come forward and assist in the investigation.