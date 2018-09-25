Police Ask for Help to Identity Body Found in River

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in northwest Oregon are seeking the public’s help to identify an approximately 60-year-old man found dead in the Columbia River Friday.

The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office along with the county medical examiner in Warrenton said Tuesday says authorities don’t have missing person reports matching the man’s description.

Sheriff Tom Bergin says the man mostly likely was last seen in early September on the Washington side of the river.

The man was described as about 5 foot 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes and a distinctive beard. Authorities say he was wearing a Patagonia fleece, tie dye and orange T-shirts, jeans, hiking boots and a metal belt with a black lighter leash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-325-8635.