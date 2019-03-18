Police Ask For Help Finding 3 Vancouver Boys
By Jim Ferretti
|
Mar 18, 2019 @ 2:47 AM

Vancouver, Wash. —  The Vancouver Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 3 boys who went missing Sunday from a group home.

12 year old Levi Hand, 13 year old Dean Johnson and 16 year old Jordan Nottingham were last seen in the area of NE 9th Street and NE 118th Ave. in Vancouver.

Call police if you see them.

Levi is a White male, skinny:  5′ 100 lbs, with Brown hair, wearing a dark Blue sweatshirt and dark pants. He has ADHD and quite talkative.

Dean Johnson (13 years old) is a White male 5’10” 140 lbs, skinny with dirty blong hair. He was last seen wearing a Gray Carthart heavy jacket and Tan skinny cargo pants.

Jordan Nottingham (16 years old) is a White male 5’5″, skinny with dark Brown hair  wearing a Black sweatshirt and Blue jeans.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NE Portland Water Main Break-Road Closures Pro-Gun Parents: Portland Schools Violated Our Civil Rights New Drug Cost Transparency In Oregon Closing Arguments In Hate Crime Trial Family Tragedy In Sandy Rainier Mourns Loss of Teen Who “Could’ve Been Anything”
Comments