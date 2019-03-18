Police Ask For Help Finding 3 Vancouver Boys

Vancouver, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 3 boys who went missing Sunday from a group home.

12 year old Levi Hand, 13 year old Dean Johnson and 16 year old Jordan Nottingham were last seen in the area of NE 9th Street and NE 118th Ave. in Vancouver.

Call police if you see them.

Levi is a White male, skinny: 5′ 100 lbs, with Brown hair, wearing a dark Blue sweatshirt and dark pants. He has ADHD and quite talkative.

Dean Johnson (13 years old) is a White male 5’10” 140 lbs, skinny with dirty blong hair. He was last seen wearing a Gray Carthart heavy jacket and Tan skinny cargo pants.

Jordan Nottingham (16 years old) is a White male 5’5″, skinny with dark Brown hair wearing a Black sweatshirt and Blue jeans.