Police Arrest Suspect In Domestic Violence Case Involving Threats, Strangulation, And Firearms

Portland, Ore. — On November 25, 2023, just after 1:00 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 200 Block of Northwest Couch Street. A family member reported a male partner, armed with two guns, refusing to let his female partner leave. The victim escaped, but the suspect pursued, repeatedly threatening to kill her.

After contacting the victim, officers discovered the suspect had not only threatened her with a gun but also strangled her. The suspect was located and apprehended shortly after the interview.

Portland’s Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant and, on November 30, 2023, discovered a black revolver and ammunition in the suspect’s apartment. As a convicted felon, additional gun charges are anticipated along with the existing domestic violence charges.

The ongoing investigation withholds the suspect’s name to protect the victim’s identity.

For support, Call to Safety (CTS) offers 24-hour confidential peer support at 503-235-5333, 1-888-235-5333, or https://calltosafety.org/. Additional resources are available from Multnomah County’s Domestic Violence Coordinator’s office: http://web.multco.us/dv.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Victim’s Unit collaborates with Multnomah County’s Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team (DVERT) on high-lethality cases, providing specialized training for officers and detectives in domestic violence dynamics.