Police Arrest Person of Interest in Springfield Murder
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 1:02 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Police have arrested a person of interest in the shooting death of a 58-year-old man who was found in a west Springfield home Friday.

Springfield police Sgt. David Lewis says officers who had been looking for 52-year-old Anthony Delaunay following the death of Tyler Burtts located Delaunay Monday afternoon.

Lewis says Delaunay, who police described as transient, had been periodically staying at the home where Burtts lived. Lewis said there had been a dispute between Delaunay and Burtts earlier on the day of the shooting.

In July, Burtts was arrested for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine. He was set to go to trial in December.

