Police Arrest Driver With Gun During Street Racer Mission
Portland, Or. – A 47 year old man has been arrested by Portland Police during a weekend street racing crack down. Police say Enrique Magana has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.
Police say the illegal street race mission in North and Northeast Portland Saturday and Sunday nights resulted in 17 traffic stops. They also say three additional cases of attempting to elude a police officer will be followed up after reviewing evidence.