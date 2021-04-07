Police And Gun Violence Plan Moves Forward In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore–A police and gun violence prevention plan is expected to receive a unanimous vote by the Portland City Council today. if agreed upon the plan would take effect immediately. As part of the plan sworn police employees would take to the streets not wearing uniforms. Two dozen unarmed park rangers would assist in calming situations down. The new Community Safety Director, Mike Myers would hire crime analysts to study and review shootings. Approximately $6 million dollars will be spent on this program.
As of Tuesday April 6th 284 shootings have happened in Portland in 2021, 91 people have been injured and 18 have died by gun violence.
Because the council maneuver happened quickly Tuesday the public will not be able to testify at city council for or against the issue. Written comment can be submitted to [email protected]