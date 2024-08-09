Police Activity In Vancouver Shuts Down Intersection

Vancouver, Wa. – Vancouver Police investigating a bomb scare today near Phil Arnold Way and Columbia Street. A caller to 911 said they saw someone point out three pipe-shaped items and told the caller they were pipe bombs. Several streets were closed to traffic while police investigated. The items were located, and members of the Metro Explosive Disposal unit responded and disposed of them. No explosives were located. In a statement the Vancouver Police say they are trying to identify the person who initially mentioned the objects were bombs.