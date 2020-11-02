Police Activity Closes Road In Corbett Area Of Columbia River Gorge
Multnomah county, Ore. – We are waiting to hear more about the police activity this afternoon in the Corbett area of the gorge. Multnomah county officials say Northeast Mershon road is closed at the Historic Columbia River Highway, near the Corbett Community Church. But no details have been released yet about what exactly is going on there. Check back for updates on this developing story. Here’s the latest from county officials:
Traffic Alert: NE Mershon Road in the Corbett area of east Multnomah County is closed between the Historic Columbia River Hwy. and NE Chamberlain Rd. due to law enforcement activity. No details on the activity are available at this time. Use the Historic Columbia River Hwy. to East Woodard Rd. to NE Ogden Rd. as alternate route.