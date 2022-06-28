      Weather Alert

Police: 8 Wounded In Shooting After Music Event In Tacoma

Jun 28, 2022 @ 10:09am
Courtesy: MGN

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say eight people were wounded in a shooting after a music event and five people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents around Tacoma.

Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow says early Sunday, people called 911 reporting gunshots and cars fleeing in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way.

She says eight victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

She says shots were fired in an alley behind the venue amid an argument.

On Sunday night, Haddow says five people were shot at a home in Tacoma.

A man was pronounced dead in the backyard and the others were taken to hospitals.

Haddow says one of the men shot was arrested for alleged murder and assault.

TAGS
event music police Shooting Tacoma
Popular Posts
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime
Two River Rescues In Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On