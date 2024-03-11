Poland’s President Calls On NATO Allies To Raise Spending On Defense To 3% Of GDP

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 3, 2023. Finland awaits an official green light to become the 31st member of the world’s biggest security alliance as NATO foreign ministers prepare to meet in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president is calling on other members of the NATO alliance to raise their spending on defense to 3% of their gross domestic product.

The plea on Monday comes as Russia puts its economy on a war footing and pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda made his appeal both in remarks in Warsaw and in an op-ed published by The Washington Post.

It came on the eve of a visit to the White House where U.S. President Joe Biden will receive both him and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday.