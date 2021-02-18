Point Roberts, Washington Residents Not Required To Take COVID Test Before Traveling Through Canada To Rest Of State
Courtesy: MGN
SEATTLE (AP) – The governor of Washington state says residents living in Point Roberts will not be required to take a COVID-19 test before traveling through Canada for any essential services.
Travel between Washington state and Point Roberts, the waterfront U.S. enclave connected to British Columbia, requires a 25-mile trip through Canada.
The Seattle Times reported that Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee announced his office was informed on Wednesday by the Consulate General of Canada of the decision.
It will allow about 1,300 residents to forgo having to get a test on either side of the U.S.-Canada border.
The announcement came after Canada implemented a policy on Monday requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test for visitors arriving by land.