      Weather Alert

Plumber Shot And Killed While Making House Call

May 26, 2022 @ 3:21pm
Courtesy: MGN

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – A man has been charged with murder after a plumber called to the man’s home south of Tacoma was shot and killed on Monday.

KING-TV reports 55-year-old Jacques Dothard pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and five counts of unlawful position of a firearm on Wednesday in the Monday incident that left 40-year-old Tom Lorezca dead. Dothard is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

South Sound 911 received a report of shots fired at a home Spanaway around 8:30 p.m. and the caller reported they could see a body in a truck in front of the home where they heard the shots fired.

Lorezca was pronounced dead by emergency crews.

TAGS
house call plumber Tacoma
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Juvenile Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Milana Li
Former President Trump Pays Contempt Of Court Fines
Nurses At Two More Providence Hospitals To Vote On Striking
Gas Prices Up Again, Remain At Record Highs
Connect With Us Listen To Us On