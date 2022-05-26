Plumber Shot And Killed While Making House Call

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – A man has been charged with murder after a plumber called to the man’s home south of Tacoma was shot and killed on Monday.
KING-TV reports 55-year-old Jacques Dothard pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and five counts of unlawful position of a firearm on Wednesday in the Monday incident that left 40-year-old Tom Lorezca dead. Dothard is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
South Sound 911 received a report of shots fired at a home Spanaway around 8:30 p.m. and the caller reported they could see a body in a truck in front of the home where they heard the shots fired.
Lorezca was pronounced dead by emergency crews.