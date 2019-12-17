Plucked At Peacock

A trip to Peacock Lane ended pretty badly for a whole bunch of families last night. That’s because they parked in the Walgreen’s parking lot on SE 39th and within minutes were towed to an impound lot. Nothing sucks the spirit of the season out of you like an empty parking space where your car used to be.
I know because I was one of those people. I wasn’t the one who actually parked but I was a passenger in the car and didn’t protest enough. The lot was full of cars. A man in a vest was wandering around the lot…..seemingly helping direct cars in and out…..so they could go enjoy the Christmas tradition right across the street. (Turns out, he was taking pictures of people who walked over to Peacock Lane, so he could justify the towing)
If you haven’t been to an impound lot, it’s an interesting experience. Like Santa’s busy elves, the drivers of the trucks quickly drove in, unhitched their cargo, and sped off to go get more unsuspecting cars. I wanted to show you what I’m talking about but when I tried to get video on my phone, they shouted at me: “get off my impound lot.”
I waited a little longer so I could pay them the $320 to get my car out. I also didn’t want to make a scene in front of a man and his young child standing in line to get their car out. I wondered how many parents had to scramble to get their cars back and not inconvenience their kids too much.
Look, I’m not making excuses. I know I should have insisted we not park in the lot. I get it. But, if this is an issue year-after-year for Walgreen’s. Why not hire someone to work the lot, charge people to park, and rake in the money. That lot is not going to be full of people picking up cold medicine or Q-tips at 8 pm on a weeknight anyway.
That way, people can end the night on a warm, loving, holiday mood. Plus, they’d have about $320 to spend on presents. Maybe even presents bought at Walgreen’s. Hmmmm.