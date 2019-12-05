      Weather Alert

Plane Skids Off The Runway In Camas

Dec 5, 2019 @ 3:33pm

A plane from a local flight school over shot the runway this afternoon at Grove Airfield. A registered training pilot and three other people were all on board.

David Rip – CEO for the Port of Camas-Washougal tells us that the airport safety measures worked, when the plane left the runway it went through a safety fence and into an empty field.

He also added that the most important thing was, that nobody was hurt.  Clark County Sheriffs and the Washougal Fire Depatrment were also on the scene.

TAGS
Plane Crash STudent pilots Traing flight
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map