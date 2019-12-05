Plane Skids Off The Runway In Camas
A plane from a local flight school over shot the runway this afternoon at Grove Airfield. A registered training pilot and three other people were all on board.
David Rip – CEO for the Port of Camas-Washougal tells us that the airport safety measures worked, when the plane left the runway it went through a safety fence and into an empty field.
He also added that the most important thing was, that nobody was hurt. Clark County Sheriffs and the Washougal Fire Depatrment were also on the scene.