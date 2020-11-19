Plane Reported Crashes In Mt. Hood National Forest; Crews Searching For Wreck And Survivors
Clackamas County, Ore. – A plane has reportedly crashed in Clackamas county, but search crews can not find the wreck. The pilot and a passenger from Salem are still missing, 44-year-old Jared Sabin and his 19-year-old son Gavyn. Today the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office announced the plane went down early Monday morning, in the Fish Creek area of the Mt. Hood National Forest. The pilot planned to stop in Troutdale before going to Idaho and Utah. The pilot reported having trouble due to bad weather and reported that ice was forming on the plane just minutes before aircraft controllers lost contact with the plane.
Just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of concerns from aircraft controllers that a small plane may have crashed in a remote area of the Mt. Hood National Forest in Clackamas County.
The Cessna 150 had left Salem, Oregon that morning; the pilot planned to stop in Troutdale before continuing on to Idaho and then Utah.
The pilot reported having trouble due to bad weather, and reported that ice was beginning to form on the plane. The pilot expressed his intent to change destinations; aircraft controllers lost contact with the plane a few minutes later.
Fearing the worst, controllers contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue (SAR) Coordinators launched a mission to locate and then respond to the presumed crash scene — enlisting help from:
The mission has presented several complex factors — including pinpointing the plane’s exact location and navigating the complex, wildfire-damaged terrain.
Limited coordinates place the aircraft in the likely general area of Fish Creek, an area affected by the unprecedented September wildfires.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, a CSAR hasty team attempted to reach the area the plane is believed to have crashed: in the Fish Creek Basin, approximately seven miles from the closest access point. This is considered one of the more difficult wilderness areas to reach in Clackamas County, and wildfire damage has left the area additionally hazardous and difficult to navigate; challenges include an approximate 7,000-foot elevation gain, land and rock slides, fallen trees, and a lack of a navigable trail system. The hasty team was not able to reach the site on Tuesday due to these adverse conditions.
Today (Wednesday, Nov. 18), search-and-rescue personnel tried to locate a better access point to the likely crash location using 4×4 vehicles, but were unsuccessful. A request went out to the 304th Pararescue Squadron with the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command. At this writing, a U.S. Navy helicopter will soon deploy out of Whidbey Island, WA to pick up the pararescue crew and drop them in the wilderness in another attempt to locate the crash and any casualties or survivors.
At this writing, searchers have yet to spot any confirmed wreckage, despite drone and aircraft surveys of the area. There are currently six likely candidates for a crash area, based on possible final coordinates submitted by Seattle Center air-traffic controllers.
Missing are a father and son: Jared Scott Sabin, 44, and Gavyn Scott Sabin, 19, both of Salem. It is unknown at this time who was piloting the missing aircraft.
This is an ongoing mission. Updates will be posted when available.
