Plane Flips at Sisters Airport

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a single-engine airplane flipped over while landing at Sisters Eagle Airport.

The Bulletin reports the pilot, identified as 73-year-old Brian Lansburgh of Sisters, was attempting to land at Tuesday morning, but hit a cross wind.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Bailey says Lansburgh landed off the runway and the plane flipped on its top.

Also on board was 88-year-old passenger John Watson of Bend. Bailey says Lansburgh and Watson suffered minor injuries.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The sheriff’s office says wind appears to be the only factor in the crash.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com