Plan In Place To Support Cracked West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction workers are expected to begin work on the West Seattle Bridge this week.
They will be adding carbon strips and steel cables for support after engineers discovered growing cracks in March.
The Seattle Times reported that work is expected to last until late October and is intended to keep it standing throughout an orderly demolition or another long-term fix.
The construction timeline conflicts with the city’s ability to perform full repairs to last up to 10 years.
The city has yet to determine a long-term solution, which could include replacing the cracked bridge.