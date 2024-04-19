Pizza Week in Portland!

This is something many people wait all year for: Portland Pizza Week! About 50 area restaurants, pubs and pizzerias have come up with a special pie for this week. There are also special prices too. $3 slices, and $24 pizzas. They’re huge slices and pies! We know here at KXL because we’ve been testing some of the creations this week. On Thursday we went to Sizzle Pie for the “Return to the 36 Chambers” which is made of an olive oil base, Signature Cheese Blend, Cilantro Pepita Pesto & Ricotta. We also went to Love Verona for “Jagger’s Pie” made of Marinara, home-made Italian sausage, Char pepperoni, imported fresh mozzarella, jalapenos, and finished with MIKE’S HOT HONEY sauce.

The Portland Mercury puts together Pizza Week, along with Burger Week, Sandwich Week, and Dumpling Week. You can find the list of restaurants participating in Pizza Week here.