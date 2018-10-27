Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter In Custody, At Least 8 Dead
By Brandon Ison
|
Oct 27, 2018 @ 8:58 AM

Pittsburgh, Penn- 8 confirmed deaths at a Pittsburgh Synagogue. At least 3 police officers shot. The suspect has now been taken into custody. #StayConnected

(CBS NEWS) At least eight people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting Saturday morning at a synagogue in a Pittsburgh neighborhood known for its Jewish population, CBS Pittsburgh/KDKA reports.

The suspected shooter was identified as Robert Bowers, 48, law enforcement sources told CBS News and KDKA. Bowers surrendered and was taken into custody.

Bowers burst into the Tree of Life synagogue and indiscriminately fired in the building while shouting, “All Jews must die,” police sources told KDKA. Three officers were shot during the incident, officials said. The extent of their injuries are unclear.

Gov. Tom Wolf arrived at the shooting scene Saturday and called the shooting an “absolute tragedy.”

“These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans,” Wolf said in a statement. “My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.”

President Trump tweeted that he was watching the situation unfold.

The synagogue, which is located on the corner of Wilkens and Shady Avenue, was packed full of congregants for its weekly Shabbat services. Police said they received calls from people who were barricaded inside the building, KDKA reports.

Squirrel Hill is a residential neighborhood located about 15 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

This story is developing.  Check back for updates.

 

