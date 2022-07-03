Pitchfork Bandit Strikes Portland Water Bureau

(Portland, Ore) — A man is facing felony criminal charges after threatening two Portland Water Bureau employees with a pitchfork and then burglarizing an office building. The incident occurred just before 3:00 Friday afternoon in Portland. A man was reportedly breaking windows and threatening people with a pitchfork. Portland Police located the suspect with the help of a K9 unit. Officers documented damage in the office building caused by the suspect. Broken windows and ceiling, and the office had been ransacked. A pitchfork was discovered in the ceiling and documented as evidence. Two water bureau vehicles also had broken windshields from the incident.
Due to an un-related medical condition, the suspect was transported to the hospital for evaluation. 50-year old, Kevin Bailey was criminally cited for Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, two counts of Menacing, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree. He has been given a future court date.