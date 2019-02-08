Pint Sized Police Officer By Lucinda Kay | Feb 8, 2019 @ 3:26 PM Lucinda Kay, KXL Wanna meet a pint sized police officer? Miss Abigail is six, with incurable cancer. BUT her spirit is mighty, and so is the police chief who makes her dream come true. You might grab a tissue before you watch… SHARE RELATED CONTENT Portland Winter Light Festival OSU Saves White Bengal Tiger! “Democracy Dies In Darkness” I Found A Reason To Care About The Super Bowl!! “In Sickness And In Health” — Put To The Ultimate Test Tsunami Evacuation App