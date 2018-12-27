Pinned Driver Rescued from Surging Surf on Oregon Coast

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. – Nestucca Fire’s Chief of Training Brian Jones tells KXL they rescued a driver pinned in a tipped-over SUV on the Oregon Coast on Tuesday, “we’re not 100% sure…what caused the vehicle flip, but while making a turn, (a) wave broadsided their vehicle .”

The SUV initially had 3 people in it. Two of the three were able to escape through the moon roof. One came back in and held the trapped driver’s head above water while the tide rushed in, “We used some of our specialized tools to cut the roof to get the patient free.”

Jones says the entire rescue took 35-45 minutes. The man was air-lifted to a Portland hospital. His current condition is not known.