Pilot’s Mistake Causes Passenger Nosebleeds

About 30 passengers aboard a flight in India suffered nosebleeds and ear pain after the pilots forgot to switch on the cabin pressure.

The plane took off from Mumbai on Thursday and had to turn around after the flight crew failed to flip a switch that maintains a comfortable pressure while ascending.

The affected passengers were given first aid but fortunately no one was seriously hurt. Jet Airways says the plane’s crew has been taken off scheduled duties.

