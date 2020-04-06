      Breaking News
Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near La Center

Apr 6, 2020 @ 4:07pm

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a pilot died in a small plane crash in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, a resident west of the private Daybreak Airport near the town of Battle Ground reported seeing an ultralight airplane possibly crash near the runway.

The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel and deputies found the aircraft, which had crashed in some brush alongside the East Fork of the Lewis River.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot was the only one on board.

Authorities are investigating.

