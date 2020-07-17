Pilot Dies When Helicopter Crashes In Marion County
SALEM, Ore. – A Salem man, 65-year-old Terry Harchenko, is dead after his helicopter crashes in rural Marion County.
Sergeant Jeremy Landers says his Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9 Friday morning reporting that the chopper was having an emergency.
First responders found it crashed in a tree line next to a Christmas Tree Farm, “We know that he was in the area spraying the Christmas tree fields…we don’t know what led up to the crash at this point.”
The FAA and NTSB are investigating.