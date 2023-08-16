KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pig Kidney Works In A Donated Body For Over A Month, A Step Toward Animal-Human Transplants

August 16, 2023 10:04AM PDT
Share
Pig Kidney Works In A Donated Body For Over A Month, A Step Toward Animal-Human Transplants
Surgeons at NYU Langone Health prepare to transplant a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man in New York on July 14, 2023. Researchers around the country are racing to learn how to use animal organs to save human lives. (AP Photo/Shelby Lum)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York surgeons transplanted a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it’s worked normally.

The experiment at NYU Langone Health marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one.

Researchers plan to track the organ’s performance for a second month.

Also Wednesday, another research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported success implanting pig kidneys in a donated body for seven days.

It’s another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives.

More about:
human
pig
transplant

Popular Posts

1

A Doctor Needs Medical Help Due To Daring To Walk In Portland
2

Prosecutors Weigh Second Gun Analysis In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer By Alec Baldwin
3

Oregon Governor Signs Seven Bills Into Law
4

Mental Health and Drug Laws Signed into Law in Oregon
5

Delays Expected On I-5 In Clark And Cowlitz Counties This Week