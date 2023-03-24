KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man Suspected Of Carrying Grenade

March 24, 2023 4:02PM PDT
CREDIT: MGN

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy on Friday morning shot and killed a man who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following the man near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man fell down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted just after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

