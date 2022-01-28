Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Mall Parking Lot

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man at a shopping mall parking lot.
The deputy arrived at the scene Thursday night after someone called 911 to report a suspicious person parked outside an O’Reilly Auto Store.
Within five minutes of the deputy’s arrival, shots were fired.
Two men who work nearby said they heard at least four gunshots.
At the shooting scene, a van could be seen crashed into a patrol car. The man who was shot was rushed to a hospital but later died.
One deputy was slightly hurt but it was not related to the gunfire.