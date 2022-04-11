      Weather Alert

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Accused of Discrimination

Apr 11, 2022 @ 4:30pm

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A detective sergeant is suing the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in Tacoma, Washington, for alleged discrimination and retaliation against women.

The News Tribune reports Det. Sgt. Jessica Whitehead says she was punished for asking to avoid child violence investigations after the death of her stepdaughter.

She also says a complaint made to Human Resources was mishandled and she was treated differently than male employees.

A lawsuit was filed March 31 in Superior Court against the Sheriff’s Department, the county Human Resources Department, Undersheriff Brent Bomkamp, Chief Kevin Roberts and Lt. James Loeffelholz.

A county spokesperson told the newspaper he cannot comment on pending litigation.

