Pierce County Sheriff Under Investigation
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – The Pierce County Council will hire an independent investigator to look into Sheriff Ed Troyer’s conduct during a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier near his Tacoma home.
The Seattle Times reports Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young announced the probe Tuesday after a closed council executive session, directing council staff to begin the process of finding someone to conduct the investigation.
In a news release, the council said the investigation timeline would depend on details of contract proposals.
Troyer, who is white, says he welcomes the council investigation and that he will be fully cooperative.
On Jan. 27, Troyer called emergency dispatchers after mistaking a Black newspaper carrier for a prowler.