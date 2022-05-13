Pierce County Deputy Shoots And Wounds 19-Year-Old

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Pierce County deputy shot and wounded a 19-year-old man who was driving a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking and robberies.
The News Tribune reports the man was shot Thursday morning near Frederickson after he fled from a traffic stop.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported the shooting on Twitter about 10:50 a.m., saying all deputies were OK.
The man shot was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The department said the Pierce County Force Investigation Team was called in to investigate.
The man shot has not been publicly identified.
The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave.
The deputy’s name also has not been publicly released.