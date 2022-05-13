      Weather Alert

Pierce County Deputy Shoots And Wounds 19-Year-Old

May 13, 2022 @ 8:37am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Pierce County deputy shot and wounded a 19-year-old man who was driving a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking and robberies.

The News Tribune reports the man was shot Thursday morning near Frederickson after he fled from a traffic stop.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported the shooting on Twitter about 10:50 a.m., saying all deputies were OK.

The man shot was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The department said the Pierce County Force Investigation Team was called in to investigate.

The man shot has not been publicly identified.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave.

The deputy’s name also has not been publicly released.

TAGS
officer involved shooting ois Pierce County Washington
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Driver ID'd In Crash That Killed 2 Southridge H.S. Students, Critically Injured 4 Including Sheriff's Deputy
Suspect Arrested For Shooting Man In Portland's 34th Homicide
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire, Vandalism At Houses Of Worship
Brothers Shot & Killed At Tigard Hotel
Connect With Us Listen To Us On