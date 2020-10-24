Pick-Up Truck Strikes Boulder, Sends It Into Parked Car With People Inside
Thursday evening, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three car crash in the 19200 block of SW TV Highway in Aloha.
They say that when they arrived they discovered a Ford pick up truck being driven by 18 year old Ezequiel Garrido-Torres had struck a large landscaping boulder on the north side of the road.
According to Sherriff’s deputies the impact sent the boulder about 75 feet where it collided into a parked car with two people inside.
The truck then continued another 85 feet before it eventually went up and over the rear end of a smaller sedan before coming to a full stop, according to deputies.
Nobody was injured in the accident.
Police say that that 18-year-old Ezequiel Garrido-Torres was allegedly driving while impaired. Mr. Garrido-Torres was cited for DUII – Controlled Substance, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Reckless Driving