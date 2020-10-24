      Weather Alert

Pick-Up Truck Strikes Boulder, Sends It Into Parked Car With People Inside

Oct 24, 2020 @ 2:11pm

Thursday evening, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three car crash in the 19200 block of SW TV Highway in Aloha.

They say that when they arrived they discovered a Ford pick up truck being driven by 18 year old Ezequiel Garrido-Torres had struck a large landscaping boulder on the north side of the road.

According to Sherriff’s deputies the impact sent the boulder about 75 feet where it collided into a parked car with two people inside.

The truck then continued another 85 feet before it eventually went up and over the rear end of a smaller sedan before coming to a full stop, according to deputies.

Nobody was injured in the accident.

Police say that that 18-year-old Ezequiel Garrido-Torres was allegedly driving while impaired. Mr. Garrido-Torres was cited for DUII – Controlled Substance, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Reckless Driving

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro