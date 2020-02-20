Photo Enforcement Cameras Are Turned Off In Tigard
SW Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway (99W)
The cameras had been tested and were up and running. Now, all photo enforcement cameras in the City of Tigard have been turned off.
The contractor doing the work failed to get the final inspection by ODOT. Which is required. So the system will remain off until work necessary at each intersection is complete.
Lieutenant Neil Charlton from the Tigard Police department told KXL us that he isn’t sure how long it will take to get the cameras ready. It could be 24 hours, it could be two weeks.