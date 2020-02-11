      Weather Alert

Photo Cop Comes To Tigard

Feb 10, 2020 @ 8:06pm
SW Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway (99W)

Located at SW Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway (99W) – The first of three PTE’s or Photo traffic enforcement devices – has been installed, and as of today, it’s active.

Lt. Neil Charlton of the Tigard Police Department told KXL how it works…

“The high-resolution photos are sent to Tigard Police Officers so they can confirm that a red-light violation has occurred. The tickets are then mailed and include photos and a link to a video.”

Two more locations will come online in the the next two weeks. one at Pacific Highway (99W) and 72nd Avenue, and another at SW Pacific Highway (99W) and Durham Road

TAGS
Phot Cop Photo Radar Enforcement Red Light Running Tigard Police
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport