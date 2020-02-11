Photo Cop Comes To Tigard
SW Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway (99W)
Located at SW Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway (99W) – The first of three PTE’s or Photo traffic enforcement devices – has been installed, and as of today, it’s active.
Lt. Neil Charlton of the Tigard Police Department told KXL how it works…
“The high-resolution photos are sent to Tigard Police Officers so they can confirm that a red-light violation has occurred. The tickets are then mailed and include photos and a link to a video.”
Two more locations will come online in the the next two weeks. one at Pacific Highway (99W) and 72nd Avenue, and another at SW Pacific Highway (99W) and Durham Road