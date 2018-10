Beaverton, Or. – The Beaverton Education Foundation begins a week long fundraising phone-a-thon tonight. Executive Director Kristine Baggett says their goal is to raise $100,000. She says the money will be used to support programs at all of the district’s 53 schools. This is the 20th year for the phone-a-thon. She says volunteer students will be staffing the phones between 6;15 p.m.-8:30 p.m.