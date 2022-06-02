      Weather Alert

Phil Knight To Buy The Blazers?

Jun 2, 2022 @ 12:23pm

Portland, Ore. — ESPN is reporting that Nike founder Phil Knight, along with one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has made a 2 BILLION dollar offer to buy the team.

