Phil Knight To Buy The Blazers?

Portland, Ore. — ESPN is reporting that Nike founder Phil Knight, along with one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has made a 2 BILLION dollar offer to buy the team.
Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a $2 billion-plus written offer to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust that’s overseeing ownership of team. Story soon.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2022
