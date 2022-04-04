      Weather Alert

Phil Knight Makes Another Large Donation To Betsy Johnson’s Gubernatorial Campaign

Apr 4, 2022 @ 4:09pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Nike co-founder Phil Knight made another large contribution – $750,000 – to the Oregon independent gubernatorial campaign of Betsy Johnson.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Knight’s donations to Johnson’s campaign now total $1 million, according to state campaign finance records.

Oregon remains one of five states without any political donation caps.

Johnson is a former Democratic state senator who frequently voted with Republicans on issues like gun control, taxes and climate change.

She resigned from the Senate in December to focus on her gubernatorial bid.

As an independent, Johnson avoids a crowded Democratic field in the primary and will not need to run a primary race to make the November ballot.

