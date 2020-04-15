Phew – Ok. This Is Harder Than I Thought It Would Be…
By Cooper Banks
Just so ya’ll know, I’m drinkin’ and writin’ on this one (don’t tell the bosses)
I’ve never felt so alone in my life. I’ll be honest and I admit it.
When you lose your person, your partner, or your “better”…you just kind of feel it, yanno?
Sheesh – Lucinda Kay…
Where do I even start?
As I’ve reflected on my life and the various events in it – I am left with a lingering question, “Where did she come from?”
To tell you I already felt like the luckiest individual to be both human and drawing oxygen BEFORE I met Lucinda Kay…is to tell you that I’d been a wounded blind man…lucky to be drawing breathe at all.
I lost Lucinda Kay on Tuesday. No, WE lost her…altogether.
What a thing. Just like that – she’s gone.
Man…
I expected broadcast advertising revenue would plummet as it has (as it has for all media), but I never expected such devastation to convince the powers-that-be to take Lucinda from me (us).
As much as I can SEE most things coming – I didn’t see this. Not at all…
And so I’m left devastated today, I’ll admit. A brighter and more compelling human light, the world has not known in a generation.
To say otherwise would be “fighting words” with me.
Lucinda Kay made the world a freaking better place while she was damn sleeping last night. And then it got even better when she woke up.
Freakin right…
I lift a glass. I shed a tear (a million). I remember a laugh…I show respect…
To Luc — all freakin damn day…
I’m not so sure if perhaps you’re actually the lucky one, Luc. But I’ll miss your constant presence in my life every single day.
Every single damn day. I’ll remember it. As we all should.