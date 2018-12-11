Pharmacist Accused of Recording People in Portland Bathroom A Second Time

PORTLAND, Ore. Johnny Chan was picked up in SE Portland on November 26th. This time is Accused of setting up a camera at his new job at Banana Republic at Cascade Station. The employees only all person bathroom was targeted. Police say 27 victims stepped forward. 3 of them were minors. Chan will appear in court again on December 18. Bail has been set at 2 million dollars. A 34-year-old pharmacist has been indicted on numerous counts related to placing a hidden camera in a bathroom at a Portland Kaiser Permanente facility.Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill says a 71-count indictment against Johnny Tuck Chee Chan was unsealed Tuesday.The indictment identifies 51 people, including a minor, who were recorded without permission on the camera between December 2016 and November 2017.It also says Chan produced a sexually explicit recording of a child and charges him with five counts of possessing child pornography.Chan pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday.According to a search warrant, Portland police were notified in November 2017 by Kaiser Permanente that an employee had discovered the camera.