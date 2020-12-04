PGE – At the request of the Portland Fire Bureau, Portland General Electric temporarily cut power at 9:53 p.m. Thursday evening to a portion of downtown Portland as a precautionary safety measure. The Fire Bureau and NW Natural are responding to a natural gas leak in a downtown building. The resulting power outage affects PGE customers and traffic signals between SW Naito Parkway and SW 4th Avenue from SW Alder Street to SW Jefferson Street. PGE crews are coordinating with the Fire Bureau and NW Natural and will restore power when electric service can safely resume.