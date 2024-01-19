PGE Updates Power Restoration Efforts

Portland General Electric is continuing power restoration efforts, as thousands have been without power and heat in the Portland metro area, some for days.

According to P.G.E.’s John Farmer, outages peaked last Saturday, at around 165,000. He says crews made significant progress to restore power to almost all of these customers in the following days. However, then they saw more outages mid-week and another round of new outages Thursday due to strong winds and freezing rains moving through parts of their service area, including in S.W. Portland and Beaverton where large trees and limbs once again crashed into poles and took down powerlines.

Farmer says this week’s ongoing winter weather has caused continued damage across PGE’s service area. “With each ice and windstorm, crews often restore an outage only for another to occur in the same area. Additionally, PGE crews continue to face challenging conditions in the field, such as downed trees and icy roads, that can delay restoration efforts.”

He says the company is giving customers the most up-to-date information whenever possible. And adds that crews are providing estimated restoration times once they’re onsite and able to assess the damage. “Unsafe weather may impact crews’ ability to complete a repair and customers may see their restoration time delayed. Our customer service advisors are reaching out to customers who have been without power the longest, checking in with to ensure they have a plan and the resources needed until power is restored,” said Farmer.