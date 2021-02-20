PGE Storm-Related Outages Under 55K
Courtesy: Mark Kronquist
PORTLAND, Ore. — It has been a long haul for utility crews and the hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Oregon and Washington that have been without power, some as long as a week, from last week’s historic snow, ice and wind storm. And it’s not over yet.
As of 8:00pm on Friday, just under 55,000 Portland General Electric customers are without power with the most in hardest-hit Clackamas County.
Power has been restored to over 620,000 since late last week. Crews have been working around-the-clock to repair equipment, some as long as 36 hours straight. More than 3,000 people have been working to restore power.
Ice building up on power lines and trees falling into wires have been the biggest problems. The utility says “extremely dangerous conditions” kept crews out of the hardest hit areas for the first 48 hours of the storm, and those hazards slowed their progress.
PGE says this was the worst storm the area has seen in 40 years and call the damage “unprecedented and historic”, ten times as bad as the winds and wildfires early last September.
Over 35 transmission lines and 330 miles of lines have been repaired with 287,000 feet of new wire or cable being strung. There was extensive damage to 20 substations and more than 230 distribution feeders.
The utility has launched a new resource on its website to give customers more information including when crews will be in their neighborhood. They have prioritized public safety and infrastructure repairs over residential areas and say the ever-changing conditions forced them to even further prioritize their restoration efforts. PGE offers these tips in the event of a power outage.
Pacific Power has restored service to 98% of its customers. Restoration efforts in the mid-Willamette Valley will continue throughout the weekend. The utility had upwards of 80,000 customers without power in the aftermath of the storms. More than 400 crew members and contractors from other regional utilities are working 24/7 to restore power.
The utility has released an interactive map where customers can view estimated times of restoration in the Willamette Valley by entering an address.