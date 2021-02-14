PGE says 189,000 remain without power Sunday Morning, out of state crews on the way
Portland General election said Sunday that at least 4,000 power lines have been brought down by ice and tree limbs.
On Sunday PGE says that 120 crews from the Northwest are responding, working to restore power.
Tomorrow crews from as far away as Montana and Nevada will also be joining the effort to restore power.
The company says that at the peak 253,000 PGE customers were without power on Saturday and that on Sunday morning about 189,000 remain in the dark.
PGE said Sunday, “Given the extreme situation, the repair effort may take several days before service can be restored to all customers, and some customers could experience multiple outages as the weather continues to deteriorate.”