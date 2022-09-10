PGE Cutsoff Power In Five New Areas Overnight

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland General Electric shutoff power in limited portions of five new areas early Saturday morning. The increase brings the total number of preventive power outages to seven since early Friday. PGE says the have some 37,000 customers currently without power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.

The new areas include portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. Roughly 1, 675 customers are affected in these areas which the utility say were at higher risk of fire given unique and extreme weather conditions. Strong wind gusts in excess of 40 mph have been reported in those areas.

PGE setup Community Resource Centers to help reduce the impact on customers who have had power shutoff. These Mobile Resource centers provide information on outages, bottled water, ice, and access to charging stations for personal devices and wifi access.

The centers are open daily 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, until power is fully restored in the affected areas.

PGE’s Mobile Resource centers are stationed at Silverton Safeway, Jim’s Market in Banks, Sheridan High School, Welches Elementary, and Firwood Elementary in Sandy.

Officials say if conditions improve as forecasted, they could start restoring some power by late Saturday evening.