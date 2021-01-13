PGE – PGE crews are responding to outages affecting about 94,000 customers throughout our service area as a result of high winds and heavy rain. Outages ramped up quickly shortly before midnight, Tuesday. Crews are working through the night and expect to continue throughout the day on Wednesday.
Report outages on our website, using the PGE app, or by calling 1-800-544-1795. Stay away from downed lines and report them to PGE immediately. We appreciate customers’ patience as crews work to restore power to all customers as quickly as safety allows. More information at www.portlandgeneral.com/outage.