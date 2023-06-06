KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

PGA Tour, Europe To Merge With Saudis And End LIV Golf Feud

June 6, 2023 10:08AM PDT
Share
PGA Tour, Europe To Merge With Saudis And End LIV Golf Feud
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end.

The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests.

They’re creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the agreement, all sides are immediately dropping litigation involving LIV Golf.

Still to be determine is how players who defected to LIV can return next year and what LIV Golf will look like going forward.

The agreement combines the tours’ commercial business and rights with those of the Public Investment Fund.

That includes LIV Golf.

More about:
golf
LIV
merger
PGA

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 6.79% This Week, Highest Level Since November
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Netflix To Charge An Additional $8 Per Month For Viewers Living Outside US Subscribers' Households
4

Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.
5

Lawyers For Former President Trump Meet With Justice Department Officials