Pfizer Vaccine Works Against South African Variant
This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
(New York, NY) — Pfizer [[ FYE-zer ]] says trials suggest its coronavirus vaccine is effective against a variant that first emerged in South Africa. Pfizer also says a new company study shows its vaccine was more than 90-percent effective six months after volunteers got their second dose. The drugmaker says this new data likely is sufficient for the vaccine to meet FDA criteria for full approval. Pfizer’s vaccine and those from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are being distributed under Emergency Use Authorizations.